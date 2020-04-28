Coronavirus impact: MSI extends product warranty period in India

An increasing number of consumer durables and technology brands have been extending product warranty because of the nationwide lockdown due to the impact of COVID-19. The latest one to join the league is MSI, Taiwan headquartered leading gaming brand. The company is offering an extension of three months across the laptop product portfolio whose warranty expires between March 15 and May 31, 2020.

The extension of warranty is applicable on their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series. Customers can avail this extension on all MSI laptops purchased from Indian authorised sellers as per the terms and conditions applied during the product purchase. Given the nation-wide lockdown, all service centres are closed and there isn't any way a customer can reach out service centre for repairs.

John Hung, General Manager, MSI India, says, "In order to offer convenience to our customers during the pandemic, we have decided to provide a 3 months extended warranty on our entire range of laptops. Our support staff is also attending to any customer queries that we are receiving on our helpline channels. At MSI, the safety and well-being of our customers is top priority and we will continue to take necessary steps in order to make our product services more accessible."

The company has also been engaging with consumers through contests and creative campaigns on its social media handles to help them beat the quarantine. These contests aim to establish a deep connect with their audience and encourage them to spend their days productively and efficiently.

The company says, "as the current times are unprecedented, we are contributing its effort to keep its consumers happy and safe while inspiring them to create their own special moments during these tough times."

Earlier this month, MSI had revamped laptops equipped with 10th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 processor (Comet Lake H-series) and latest GeForce RTX Super series graphics. The company introduced GE66 Raider, GS66 Stealth, GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, Creator 17, Prestige 14 and camouflage concept laptop. Even at Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas, MSI had introduced a new range of laptops.

Technology companies are looking at innovative ways to not just offer service support also to connect with their customers. Just recently, HP launched free remote helpdesk for PC users in India to help small and medium businesses (SMBs), as well as individuals, adapt to their new work from home requirements.

