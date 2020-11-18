Dislike button on Twitter? Social media platform mulls downvoting system

Twitter has become the hotbed of debates on social media around the world and this has made its makers explore the idea of adding a 'dislike button' to make the platform a place amenable to more nuanced conversations.

Twitter is exploring the idea of adding a dislike button or some kind of downvoting system, said the company on November 17. There hasn't been an official confirmation of the said feature yet but Twitter's product lead, Kayvon Beykpour let slip the news on Twitter. Replying to a critique of Twitter's development priorities from Jackie Singh, a cybersecurity expert for the Joe Biden campaign, Beykpour insisted that Twitter prioritises addressing issues like "coordinated inauthentic behavior," "harassment," and "Disinformation."

In response to Singh's statement that Twitter should "Add dislike button or downvote capability," Beykpour wrote, "this is something we're exploring."

However, it's interesting to note that Twitter plays with the idea of exploring new features all the time but seldom such features come into play. Still, hearing it straight from the horse's mouth suggests a dislike button of some kind may very well be an actual thing coming to Twitter.

There's not been a proper announcement as to when such a feature will be launched or if it'll be launched but it's noteworthy that Twitter is exploring such an option at all.

Another social media platform, Reddit has a similar 'dislike' feature on its public posts. Facebook has provided a wide array of emotional responses for all public posts which have been used widely since its launch. Facebook also tried the downvoting option in New Zealand for a few users. However, it didn't roll out globally.

