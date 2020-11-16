PUBG Mobile India to launch soon; to pack new features

PUBG Corporation has said that it plans to launch a new version of the PUBG Mobile app in India, which will be named PUBG Mobile India. The South Korean company has not announced any launch date as yet. The development comes months after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) banned PUBG, PUBG Mobile Lite and other Chinese apps in September under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

According to the Centre, these apps were allegedly engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country. The latest PUBG version has packed in a gamut of Indian elements such as fully clothed characters at the beginning of the match, green liquid instead of red blood and simulation training ground. Besides this, there have been changes to the gameplay.

In accordance with the government's order, the company has said that it will offer a healthy and secure gameplay. Krafton, the parent company of the South Korean PUBG Corporation, has teamed up with Azure Cloud to store the data of Indian users on Azure cloud servers located in India.

Another red flag was the health concerns surrounding the famous game, which is being addressed by limiting the time "to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players". Besides this, the company is also investing $100 million in the Indian market to build up its Indian subsidiary and cultivate the culture of e-sports in the country.

PUBG Mobile India's pre-registrations for Android and iOS have opened for select users, who are members of the Tap Tap game community. Now that the pre-registrations are open, one can expect the battle royale game will soon be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

