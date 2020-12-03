FAU-G pre-registrations on Google Play Store surpass 1 million-mark in less than 3 days

Pre-registrations of FAU-G, which made its Google Play Store debut on November 30, crossed the 1 million-mark within three days. Developers of FAU-G, GoQII CEO Vishal Gondal-backed Studio nCore Games tweeted that it received 1.06 million pre-registrations for the game and this number is likely to increase in the coming days.





There has not been any official information about the launch date of the game or when will the game be available on Apple App Store. You can, however, pre-register for FAU-G on an Android smartphone on its Google Play Store page. Once the game is launched, you will be notified instantly. Details about the FAU-G's device compatibility are not available on Google Play Store.

FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, was announced by Akshay Kumar in September this year after PUBG Mobile was banned by the government due to security reasons. During its launch, the game will not feature the battle royale mode while the Galwan valley mode shall be available for both single-player and multiplayer versions.

The game is based on the backdrop of the Galwan valley clashes. The game will attempt to portray real-life army combat situations like the Galwan Valley incident with accuracy and will have brawler gameplay mechanics with the use of melee weapons.

