Flipkart Apple Week Sale; iPhone X, iPhone 7, Macbooks selling at discounted prices

Flipkart began its six day mega sale on Apple products. The e-commerce giant, in this period, termed as Apple Week is offering iPhone X, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch series etc at cheaper rates. Flipkart has also joined hands with ICICI Bank to offer customers 10 per cent cashback on select Appple Products while making purchases using ICICI credit cards. The Apple Week sale began on May 21 and will go on till May 27.





Take a look at some of the alluring offers by Flipkart







Selling at a discount price of Rs 85,999, the iPhone X is almost Rs 4,000 cheaper than its original price. This, however, is for the 64GB model. The 256GB storage model iPhone X is available at Rs 97,920. As promised by Flipkart, customers will also get discounts on buying the phones with their ICICI credit cards.





The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB model is selling for Rs 72,999 while the 256GB model is selling for a price of Rs 85,999. The iPhone Plus (PRODUCT) Red 64GB and 256GB are selling at Rs 75,560 and Rs 87,999 respectively.





The iPhone 7 is selling at Rs 46,999 for the 32GB model in gold, rose gold and black colour variants. The silver variant however, is slightly expensive and is selling for Rs 48,999.





The original price of the iPhone 6s is Rs 40,000 and in the Flipkart Apple Week sale, the phone is selling at Rs 33,999. This price is for the iPhone 6s Space Grey and Gold colour variants. The iPhone 6s 32GB Rose gold and Silver colours are selling at Rs 34,999.





The best deal of the Apple Week sale, the iPhone SE which comes with 32GB internal storage is selling at a price of Rs 17,999, down from its original price Rs 26,000. Customers will also get 10 per cent cashback on the phone if they buy it using ICICI credit card.







Accessories



Other interesting offers include Apple AirPods Bluetooth Headset with Mic which is selling for Rs 11,499 and Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug Wired Headset with Mic selling for Rs 1,899. Apple TV 32GB-Model A 1625 in Black is available for Rs 14,698.







Apple iPad 32GB 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi Only is selling at Rs Rs 22,900 and iPad (6th Gen) 32Gb 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi Only is available for Rs 28,000. The Apple iPad Pro 64GB with 10.5-inch with Wi-Fi Only is selling at Rs 49,000. The Apple Watch series is starting at Rs 20,900.







The 64GB model of the iPhone 8 is selling at a price tag of Rs 62,999 while the 256GB storage model at Rs 73,999, which is Rs 4,000 lesser than the original price of the phone. The iPhone 8 (PRODUCT) Red is selling at Rs 64,999, which is around Rs 2,941 down from the original price.In the MacBook category, the MacBook Air Core i5 Gen is selling for Rs 55,990 for the 128GB storage while the MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen 256GB storage is selling at Rs 72,990.