Flipkart Super Value Week sale: Save up to Rs 9,000 on Honor smartphones

Online shopping platform Flipkart is hosting a five day Super Value Week in India and is offering deals on select Honor smartphones. The week-long sale started on April 23 and will go on till April 29. During the Super value Week sale, buyers can avail discounts on 10 different Honor smartphone variants.

The Super value Week sale will feature Honor 9N's 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model can be bought at Rs 8,999. Honor 9 Lite having 4GB and 64GB phone can be bought for Rs 9,999. Buyers can also get Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs 11,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Honor 10 Lite will be sold at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 16,999. Meanwhile, Honor 9i has got the biggest discount and is selling for Rs 10,999, down from its original price of Rs 19,999.

During the Super value Week sale period Flipkart will offer discounts and additional exchange value on the older ones. Flipkart will also offer a complete mobile protection plan for the Honor devices. The mobile protection plan covers water damage, screen damage, hardware or software defects, brand authorised repairs, and unlimited free pick up and drops. The Complete Mobile Protection Service can be bought for as low as Rs 99 during the Super Value Week. Using the service, a customer can get a device repaired within 10 days. The plan covers all kinds of damages and offers free pick up and drop facility.

During the Flipkart's Super Value Week, buyers can also avail exchange offers on Honor smartphones. Every phone has a pre-decided exchange value and during the Super Value Week buyers can get additional value over and above the predetermined value.

Edited By: Udit Verma

