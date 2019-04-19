Flipkart Super Value Week offer: Get complete Mobile Protection at Rs 99 from April 23

Online shopping platform Flipkart is hosting a five day Super Value Week in India. The week-long sale will start on April 23 and go on till April 29. During the sale period Flipkart will offer discounts on new phones and additional exchange value on the older ones. Flipkart will also offer a complete mobile protection plan that covers water damage, screen damage, hardware or software defects, brand authorised repairs, and unlimited free pick up and drops.

The Complete Mobile Protection Service can be bought for as low as Rs 99 during the Super Value Week. Using the service, a customer can get a device repaired within 10 days. The plan covers all kinds of damages and offers free pick up and drop facility. Any more details about the Rs 99 plan has not been made public and will be announced after April 23.

During the Flipkart's Super Value Week, buyers can also avail exchange offers on smartphones. Every phone has a pre-decided exchange value and during the Super Value Week buyers can get additional value over and above the predetermined value. Flipkart hasn't made the names of the phones public on which the exchange discount is applicable.

Earlier, Asus had hosted Asus OMG Days Sale. During the sale, Flipkart was offering discounts on Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Asus ZenFone Lite L1. These Asus smartphones were also available at discounted prices with no-cost EMI options listed next to them.