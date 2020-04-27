Popular Google doodle games are back for users to 'stay and play at home' amid coronavirus outbreak

Search engine giant Google has announced that amidst the coronavirus pandemic which has affected millions of people, it is launching a throwback Doodle series in which users would be able to experience some of the most popular and interactive Google Doodle games of the past. The first Google Doodle game which is being brought back is the popular 'Coding' game from 2017. Google had come up with this Doodle game to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.

The Google Doodle game comes with the tagline "Stay and Play at Home" to encourage people stay at home as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we're launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" said Google in a public post.

'Coding' features a bunny and the objective of the game is to make the bunny collect all the carrots in a level. The players control the bunny by using simple program codes which are to be placed in a program code tray. The game was originally created as a tool to generate interested in coding among kids.

All other Doodle games that Google is planning to bring back are currently hidden behind the screen which says "Coming Soon".

Meanwhile, across the world 2,994,958 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. So far 206,997 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus while 878,923 people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi likely to address nation for 4th time by the end of week; tally-27,892

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to meet CMs today; lockdown extension, stimulus package on agenda