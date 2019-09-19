Google enters job search market with 'Job Spots on Google Pay'

Expanding beyond digital payments, Google has introduced an entry-level job search platform Job Spots on Google Pay. The new platform aims to connect job seekers and employers for entry-level roles in the fast-growing sectors such as on-demand businesses, retail and hospitality. It uses machine learning to recommend entry-level roles that match a job seeker's interests, skills and location preferences. To be available in Delhi-NCR first, Job Spots will get rolled out nationwide to all Google Pay users over the next few weeks.

For this, Google has collaborated with National Skills Development Corporation whereby Skill India students and graduates will be offered a way to get started with their search on Jobs. Google has also partnered with 24Seven, Healthkart, Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, Delhivery, Biba, Lenskart, UrbanLadder, The Leela, MedLife, Fabhotels and a few more. It expects more companies to come on board soon.

"A KPMG study showed that by 2020, 63 per cent of people will be using the internet to find jobs. To address that need, last year, we introduced the job search experience on Google search to help users explore and discover jobs on the web in an easy, convenient format. The job search experience integrates postings from several partners and thousands of organizations to our API, largely covering white-collar jobs. What are the needs for people looking for entry-level jobs, especially in fast-growing industries like we did hospitality and on-demand is very different," says Caesar Sengupta, Vice-President, Next Billion Users Initiative and Payments.

Job Spots organises entry-level jobs that are thus far filled via offline channels and backroom hiring centres with its efficient machine learning-based matching algorithm, based on factors such as skill sets, experience, compensation, location and availability. It also has a free CV builder and a curated 'Learn feed' highlighting professional development videos, courses, assessments and articles.

For Skill India graduates who sign in on the app will also have their offline certificates automatically appear in their jobs profiles as a digital badge, which improves the process of matching them with relevant jobs.

Google says that job seekers can use this platform to build a professional profile in minutes where they can provide basic information, goals and interests to build their professional profiles for free and apply from the platform itself with just a few taps. Users will always have control over who sees their information and can download a copy of their profile or share it with employers. They can even receive personalised job recommendations. The Jobs Spot can help with interview preparations and new skills learning by suggesting relevant digital training content.

"Jobs will be available as a Spot on Google Pay to help job seekers find and prepare for entry-level positions that fit their needs. It uses machine learning to recommend jobs and training content to help these users prepare for interviews and learn new skills. Jobs also makes it easy for them to apply, schedule interviews and engage directly with potential employers," adds Sengupta.

