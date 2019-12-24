Google Pay issues advisory to users on how to avoid UPI fraudsters

Google Pay has issued an advisory elaborating ways in which users can avoid being subject to frauds on its platform.

The consultive has come in the backdrop of increased cases of transaction-related frauds, where users' money have been swindled from their bank accounts using United Payments Interface (UPI).

The UPI-based payments platform has urged its users not to share their personal information like PIN, SMS OTP, debit card details, etc. with anyone, via email, forms or phone.





We take our usersâ security very seriously.

Please make sure you do not share personal information like PIN, SMS OTP, debit card details, etc. with anyone, via email, forms or phone.

Fraudsters could take your details and use other channels to defraud you.

Google Pay has suggested users download only trusted apps and use the payment app to reach customer care.

"Contact Google Pay support only through the Google Pay app or the toll-free number listed on our official website if you face any issues," Google Pay said.

Google Pay is the most downloaded finance app in India, until now. Out of the 90 lakh installs, 99.9 per cent were downloaded in India, said the mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The UPI platform, which is developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said the real-time payment system has hit a landmark 1 billion transactions in October.

Apart from Google Pay, the RBI, Paytm, PhonePe, ICICI Bank, CitiBank and HDFC Bank are the other entities that have also warned users about the digital transaction frauds. The NPCI has also issued red flags about this issue in regional languages.

