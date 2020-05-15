GOQii launches Vital 3, a preventive band to identify early signs of COVID-infection

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Wrist Band with Sensors to Detect Body Temperature

Can measure temperature range is 77 degree F to 113 degree F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 degree F

Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar donates GOQii Vital 3.0 Wrist Band with Sensors to detect COVID-19 Symptoms to Mumbai Police

GOQii has partnered with German health tech start-up Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing.

Health and wellness platform GOQii has launched a new wearable that can help track early signs of coronavirus. The Vital 3.0 wrist band has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor for two-way temperature monitoring. The temperature range is 77 degree F to 113 degree F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 degree F and the continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience. Priced at Rs 3,999, the Vital 3.0 can also track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, all-day activity and step count and comes with 12 months GOQii Play Subscription and 3 Months GOQii Health Coach Subscription.

Conceptualised and designed only after the outbreak of COVID-19, GOQii hopes to help curb the rapid spread of the virus. "While the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing, the need of the hour is early detection to control and manage the spread effectively. Fever is one of the vital and early symptoms of the infection, hence it is essential to keep monitoring changes in body temperature. GOQii Vital 3.0 not only continuously monitors temperature but also analyses it with the help of an algorithm by German company Thryve. The co-relation between the heart rate and temperature gives you critical insights into early detection, this breakthrough will help us tide over these times given that the lockdown will soon be lifted and people will have to start getting back to their daily routines," says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

Given the preventive health capabilities of the platform, GOQii's Brand Ambassador Akshay Kumar has donated 1,000 GOQii Vital 3.0 bands to Mumbai Police who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. The Mumbai Police department will be the first organisation in the world enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its Personnel via the GOQii Preventive Health Platform.

GOQii has also partnered with German health tech start-up, Thryve, to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing. Thryve's machine learning-based algorithms provide actionable insights on infectious diseases like COVID-19, depression and other medical conditions. According to the company, they help health services to uncover the underlying patterns, detect people's health progress trajectory and lead health-care with proactive insight provisioning.

World over, there is an urgent need for the development of rapid wearable diagnostics to identify and isolate COVID-19 cases and track and prevent the spread of the virus. The US Army, recently called out to tech companies to develop such a device. GOQii has shared the details of GOQii Vital 3 with the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium, a subsidiary of US Armed Forces and awaiting their feedback.

GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government & private enterprises. Some units will also be available for the public. Plans are underway to launch in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries. While at the moment, the bands are manufactured in China, GOQii is also evaluating manufacturing options in India. GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The company clarifies that this is only a screening device and not a medical device.

