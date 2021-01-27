Indian app Chingari to hire pink-slipped TikTok employees

As Chinese video sharing platform hands over pink slips to over 1,000 employees following the permanent ban by the government of India, Indian app developer Chingari plans to hire some of the fired employees. Chingari will be looking forward to hire people across domains, however, the company hasn't shared any information on the number of employees it plans to hire. Similar to TikTok, Chingari is an Indian video-sharing social networking platform where users could record and share short video clips. The app is available in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

"Sad to hear, so many people had to get laid off because of this move of TikTok. We were expecting this from a long time since the government-imposed ban on Chinese app. Right now, it's a great opportunity and motivation for Indian entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and rise with a great product. Indians are capable of doing wonders. And our priority right now is the Indian market and in near future, we will expand our footprints. It's unfortunate for the layoff. None of the companies or founder wish so for his or her employee. We will hire some of the potential talent," says Aditya Kothari, Co-Founder & Chief Strategist, Chingari.

Following the government's notice on the permanent ban, a joint email from Bytedance's global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice president for global business solutions Blake Chandlee had been sent to the employees communicating the decision to downsize staff. The email copy states that the company initially hoped that the situation would be short-lived and resolved quickly. However, it wasn't the case. The company had to cut expenses, while still paying benefits. "We have worked steadfastly to comply with the Government of India order issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to make our apps comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns they have. It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated. It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers in India," a TikTok spokesperson said. The company is not shutting shop in India and plans to have its presence in the country. TikTok has also retained its leadership team and those employees who were working on critical projects including teams helping international operations.

