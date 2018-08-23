Infinix launches Note 5 with 5.99-inch display, Android One at Rs 9,999

Infinix launched a new smartphone, Infinix Note 5. The USP of the device is its software, the Note 5 comes with Google's Android One operating system. This not only provides stock android experience but also optimises the performance.

The Infinix Note 5 starts at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced slightly higher at Rs 11,999. The device will be made available on Flipkart from 12 pm, August 31.

The phone comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass layer

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The chipset comes with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. Apart from the internal storage, the buyer can use a MicroSD card of up to 128 GB storage.

The stock Android One is based on Oreo and is expected to get two major updates including Android Pie. Under Android One, the phone will get regular security patches from Google.

The camera on the phone is a single-lens unit a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and AI-based auto scene detection and portrait mode. Being an Android One device, the Infinix Note 5 comes with Google Lens integration. The front-facing snapper gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft LED flash.

The device derives power from a 4,500mAh battery that also supports fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the device gets Bluetooth v4.2, WiFi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and micro USB port. As far as cellular reception goes, the phone comes with dual VoLTE support.

The Infinix Note 5 has been launched in three colour options: Ice Blue, Milan Black, and Berlin Grey. The new Infinix smartphone will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 7A.