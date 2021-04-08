Intel launches 3rd Gen Xeon scalable processor; CtrlS, Reliance Jio early adopters

To handle a broad range of the workload - from cloud to network to intelligent edge - Intel has launched its new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for data centres across the world. Early adopters of Intel's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform in India include CtrlS, ESDS, Pi Datacenters, Reliance Jio and Wipro Limited.

According to Intel, the new Scalable processor delivers a significant performance increase compared to the prior generation, with an average 46% improvement on popular data center workloads. The processors also add new and enhanced platform capabilities including Intel SGX for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for AI acceleration. These new capabilities, combined with Intel's broad portfolio of Intel Select Solutions and Intel Market Ready Solutions, enable customers to accelerate deployments across cloud, AI, enterprise, HPC, networking, security and edge applications.

"The future of technology is being shaped by several inflections, including the proliferation of the cloud, AI, the rapid adoption of 5G and computing at the edge. As the pace of this digital disruption accelerates, Intel's technology and leadership products are more critical than ever," said Prakash Mallya, VP and MD, Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India.

Leveraging Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system. The platform supports up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket. The scalable processors are optimised for modern workloads that run in both on premise and distributed multicloud environments.

"5G workloads will necessitate infrastructures that can seamlessly scale to support responsiveness and diverse performance requirements. The growth of data consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is an important milestone in this evolution journey," says Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Jio.

Intel Xeon Scalable processors are supported by more than 500 ready-to-deploy Intel IoT Market Ready Solutions and Intel Select Solutions that help to accelerate customer deployments -- with up to 80% of our Intel Select Solutions being refreshed by end of year. Rapidly ramping, Intel has shipped more than 200,000 units for revenue in the first quarter of 2021 with broad industry adoption across all market segments, including the world's top cloud service providers set to deploy services; more than 250 design wins within 50 unique OxM partners; more than 15 major telecom equipment manufacturers and communications service providers readying POCs and networking deployments.

