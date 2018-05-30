iOS11.4 update available for iPhone and iPad

With just a few days for the iOS12 to be announced at the World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose, California, next week, Apple has released the iOS11.4 update. Available for iPhones and iPads, this new update brings in two big features - Airplay 2 and Messages on iCloud.

The update description reads out that the iOS11.4 includes AirPlay 2 multi-room audio, support for HomePod stereo pairs, and Messages in iCloud. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.

Messages in iCloud will sync messages across Apple devices, which means deleting a message from one device will also delete it from others. Even the photos and other attachments in messages will be stored in iCloud, resulting in freeing up space on the device.

AirPlay is Apple's proprietary technology for streaming content from one device to another. The addition of AirPlay 2 with the iOS 11.4 would bring in multi-room audio support. This will allow users to sync up music playback and continue talking calls on multiple AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in different rooms, throughout the home. It will also work on Apple TV and can be controlled with iPhones and iPads.

You can check for the available download by hitting the 'Settings' app followed by 'general' and 'software update'. The iOS11.4 file for the iPhone X is of 306.5MB size and can be installed over the air.