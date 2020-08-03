Messenger Rooms arrives on WhatsApp Web; here's all you need to know

Facebook has brought the Messenger Rooms feature that can incorporate 50 people in a single video conference, to all its social media platforms - the latest being the popular social messaging application, WhatsApp Web. This feature has been incorporated on WhatsApp's Web application weeks after it was brought on Facebook's own web and mobile platforms.

The Messenger Rooms feature was launched by Facebook in May to compete with the success of video conferencing app Zoom amid COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns to curb its spread.

Here's how to create WhatsApp Messenger Room and share link

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web, tap the calls tab

Step 2: Click on Create Room

Step 3: Select Continue in Messenger option if prompted and you will be redirected to the Messenger app or website on your mobile browser. Users need to note that as WhatsApp and Messenger are different apps, Facebook's terms and conditions will be applicable.

Step 4: Tap Try it if prompted

Step 5: Click on Send Link on WhatsApp to reopen WhatsApp

Step 6: Select contacts or group chats to share the room link with. After this, the link will appear within a text field wherein you can customize your message.

Step 7: Tap send

Users can join WhatsApp Messenger Rooms both as creators as well as guests.

WhatsApp has also added another feature wherein users cannot share stickers larger than 1MB. According to a tweet by WhatsApp watchdog, WABetaInfo, "The limit is not yet uniform for Android and iOS platforms, although the general rule is 1MB per sticker."

