Micromax In Note 1 sale live on Flipkart; check out price, specs

Micromax In Note 1 sale started on Flipkart from today. The new smartphone is a part of the brand's revival plan in India. The latest Micromax smartphone comes in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB.

The In series smartphones are powered by MediaTek processors. These smartphones are available in two colour variants- Green and White.

Micromax In Note 1 Price

The latest Micromax smartphone is available in two variants- 64GB and 128GB. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, whereas the 128GB costs Rs 12,999.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications

Micromax In Note 1 is packed with a gamut of features such as the 6.67 inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The latest Micromax smartphone operates on Android 10 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor.

For photo and video enthusiasts, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor with a wide angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP sensor for depth shooting. Besides, the phone also has a 16MP front camera for selfies and slo-mo videos.

The smartphone also offers an expandable storage of up to 256GB and has a 5000mAH battery that supports reverse charging and 18W fast charging. The phone also features the regular connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. There is also a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio support and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

