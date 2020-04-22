Microsoft 365 now available in India, subscription starts at Rs 420 per month

Announced late last month, the new edition of Office 365, the Microsoft 365 suite with new Artificial Intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences is available to the Indian consumers. Microsoft 365 Personal costs Rs 420 a month and a family of up to six people can use Microsoft 365 Family for Rs 530 a month.

The new Office features have been rolled out to all existing Office 365 customers. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions are now available worldwide. These include premium desktop Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per person, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to protect users from malware and phishing attacks, ongoing technical support, plus all the new features and benefits announced today. Microsoft says that these experiences are being rolled out regionally and will reach over 38 million Office, 365 subscribers, globally in the next few months.

"We want to continue to empower everyone to remain connected with those who matter inside and outside of the workplace. The Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions will provide users with innovative experiences that enable them to co-author, video chat, organize, and come together with friends and their families anytime and anywhere," says Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

The technology giant has introduced a new Microsoft Family Safety app that has been designed to keep families safe across the digital and physical worlds. It will include features such as location sharing, driving insights and detailed preview on the maps, online protection using filters, cross-platform screen time and more, and lastly data privacy. This will be released in preview, available to a limited number of users for download on iOS and Android. The preview version of Microsoft Family Safety is intended to collect user feedback and make improvements before general availability. Microsoft will also launch Microsoft Teams later this year for users to stay connected with their family and friends, and will also include features that make it easier to connect organise and collaborate with family and friends.

The entire suite of new features available with Microsoft 365 includes AI-Powered Microsoft Editor offering access to advanced grammar and style refinements such as rewrite suggestions and additional style critiques to allow greater clarity and conciseness, in more than 20 languages, presenter coach features in PowerPoint which is an AI-powered Presenter that helps correct monotone pitch and refine speeches, PowerPoint Designer to boost creativity, such as transforming text into a beautiful timeline, New Data Types and Smart Templates in Excel that presents a different and less time-consuming way to interact with data, providing deeper meaning for over 100 topics.

It also includes new features in Outlook on the web to help users manage all commitments, across work and life, and Deepen Connections with Family and Friends with Skype and Microsoft Teams

The Office suite is core to the Microsoft productivity experience. But over the last several years, the cloud productivity offering has grown well beyond what people traditionally think of as "Office". Along with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, in Microsoft 365 these apps will have cloud and AI support and have access to born-in-the-cloud experiences like Teams, Stream, Forms, and Planner. All of this is underpinned by a set of common services that keep your data safe and secure.

