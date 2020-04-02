YouTube introduces 'Shorts' feature to compete with TikTok

YouTube is working on a feature that will allow users to make TikTok like short videos. This new feature called 'Short' is currently under development at YouTube and is expected to be launched by the end of 2020.

With the 'Shorts' feature, YouTube would be looking to complete with TikTok in the short video format segment. TikTok, in a few years, has captured a huge audience and is among the top social media apps.

The 'Shorts' feature would be a part of the YouTube mobile app. It would appear in the form of a special feed which will include a list of short video clips made by content creators. YouTube also has the advantage of a massive catalogue of licenced songs and music which can be used by users to create content.

This is not the first time that YouTube has tried to develop new features to compete with rival brands. Earlier, in an effort to compete with Instagram, YouTube had also introduced a Stories feed on their app, for users to post photos and content in a systematic manner.

YouTube's competitor TikTok was launched by Chinese tech company ByteDance in 2016. The app was made available globally in 2018 after ByteDance had purchased the then-popular musical.ly and had merged it with TikTok. Since then the app has gained massive popularity in India as well as all over the world.

