Microsoft introduces custom backgrounds to Teams; here's how to use

Microsoft has released a new update to its Teams application. Teams is a unified workplace collaboration platform developed by Microsoft. This new update would allow users to pick backgrounds effects while on video calls. The new feature is similar to the one on the popular video conferencing app Zoom.

During video calls, the app uses AI to blur the background behind the user. The feature gives the user option to upload their own photos and use them as backgrounds during video calls, Microsoft said in a statement. According to Financial Express, Microsoft will also release the 'lift hand' feature for its application. With this, users can signal to other users by clicking on the 'lift hand' icon whenever they have something to say.

According to Microsoft, the company will add a real-time noise reduction feature to Teams later this year. The feature will use AI to minimise background noise like dogs barking or the sound of the ceiling fan.

How to use Microsoft Teams custom background feature

Step 1: Initiate video call with another user/users

Step 2: Tap on the triple-dot button on the toolbar, a pop-up menu will appear

Step 3: On the pop-up menu press the 'View Context effects' button, list of options will then appear

Step 4: Select the desired option from the list and it would be implemented in the background during the video call

Microsoft Teams hit 44 million active daily users last month, which was reportedly a 40 per cent increase since November 2019. The swift increase is likely because of many more people using video conferencing as a means of communication as several countries remain under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

