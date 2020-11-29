Moto G9 Plus may launch in India soon; check out specs, features, other details

Motorola may soon launch its mid-range smartphone Moto G9 in India after rolling out the product in international markets. Though the company has not revealed its India plans concerning the mid-range phone launch, it was reportedly spotted on the bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3. Notably, the smartphone has already been launched in Brazil.

The new moto G9 plus can capture brilliant photos in low-light situations with a 64 MP quad-camera system. The smartphone comprises four cameras, which help in sharper, brighter, and high-resolution images with wide-angle photos. The camera setup includes 64 MP lenses (f/1.8); 8 MP ultra-wide-angle; 2 MP macro focus; and 2 MP depth focus lens.

Also read: Motorola wins $764.6 million in copyright damages against Chinese rival Hytera

The 5,000 mAh battery can run for 2 days on a single charge. The smartphone boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor that's 57 per cent faster. The smartphone comes with AI capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, which helps in better photos, enhanced gaming, and optimised performance.

It also offers 6 GB of RAM, so one can keep multiple apps open and move effortlessly between them. The mobile has 128 GB of storage plus adds up to 512 GB more using the microSD card slot.

It has a 6.8-inch Max Vision HD+ display with HDR10. Plus, a 20:9 aspect ratio means you get a higher screen-to-body proportion for view. The all-new moto G9 plus comes in Navy Blue and Blush Gold colours. In Brazil, the smartphone has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration for BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs 31,000).

Also read: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 starts for Plus members: Best offers on mobile phones