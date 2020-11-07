Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 starts for Plus members: Best offers on mobile phones

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale has gone live for Plus members from Saturday noon and will be opened for other shoppers from Sunday. The Flipkart special sale will continue till November 13. The e-commerce platform is offering attractive discounts and offers on electronics, smartphones, television sets, appliances, apparel, furniture, home furnishings and more.

In its second major sale during this festive season, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount on transactions using credit and debit cards from Axis Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The online marketplace is also offering no cost EMIs on using Bajaj Finserv and cards from leading banks.

Here are the top deals on smartphones that are available during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale:

Apple iPhone XR (64GB)

Flipkart is offering the 64GB version of Apple iPhone XR at Rs 38,999 instead of Rs 47,990. The smartphone is also available with no cost EMI options starting from Rs 6,500 per month. There is an exchange option that can get you additional discount of Rs 14,100. The device has a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera, A12 Bionic chipset and 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display.

Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone SE with 64GB internal storage is on offer at Rs 32,999, down from Rs 42,500 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,100 is also available for iPhone SE. The device has an A13 Bionic Chip with 3rd Gen Neural Engine Processor, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera and 4.7-inch Retina display.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is available at Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 85,000 on Flipkart during the Diwali sale. The device has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 1TB. The Galaxy Note10+ has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. In the optics department, the device features 12MP dual aperture camera paired with another 12MP sensor, a 16MP sensor and a TOF sensor at the back. There is a single 10MP front camera placed in a hole punch cutout.

Motorola Edge+

The latest flagship from Motorola, the Edge+ is available at Rs 64,999 after a discount of Rs 25,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Up front, the screen is a 6.7-inch full HD+ 90-degree curved endless edge display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, Motorola Edge+ has a triple camera setup with 108MP primary sensor along with 16MP and 8MP sensors. The front camera is a 25MP unit.

