Uh oh! Netflix tests ways to prevent users from sharing passwords

Remember how you took the Netflix password from that one friend and have been using it for years now? The streaming major has plans to put a stop to that. Netflix is testing a new feature that might stop users from sharing passwords in the future. Bad news for you but good news for Netflix!

Netflix is rolling out a test that would warn users who are sharing account login information. According to Gammawire, a small group of users received a warning on the app to verify if they were using their own Netflix account or not. The feature would require a verification code that will be sent to the original account holder.

The pop-up that flashed on the screen of some of the users said, "If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching." Users will also get a 'Verify Later' option in case they don't have immediate access to the verification code. One can also set up a new account in case the code does not work out. It means, one will have to pay for his or her new account.

Netflix told IGN that the test is designed to help ensure that people who are using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so. So far the feature is being tested on TV devices. Netflix is only testing this in a few countries and there is no word about a global rollout at the moment.

However, this might also lead to Netflix losing subscribers since its plans are on the steeper side compared to multiple other streaming platforms.

However, Netflix is testing a mobile plan for Rs 299 in India. The plan can be accessed on a phone, tablet or laptop. It is yet to be rolled out officially.

