Netflix to roll out new cheaper subscription plan in India; check out details

American streaming giant Netflix is testing a new mobile subscription plan in India. Its new plan, called "Mobile+" plan starts at Rs 349 per month. The new affordable plan comes with an option to stream in high-definition (HD).

The plan supports HD streaming on laptops, tablets, Mac, and Chromebook. However, it does not work on smart televisions.

This is Netflix's second mobile plan in India. Last year, the OTT giant launched Rs 199 mobile plan with support for SD streaming (Support Definition).

Netflix's mobile plus plan is priced lower than its "Basic" plan that supports the standard-definition (SD) plan at Rs 499. Under this plan, users can stream content either on their phone, tablet, PC or a Smart TV.

The new Rs 349 monthly "Mobile+" plan sits between Rs 199 'Mobile' and Rs 499 'Basic' plans. This new affordable plan can be used on only one device at a time.

Netflix India offers two more subscription plans for users--Standard plan (Rs 649 per month) and Premium plan (Rs 799 per month). The Standard plan comes with HD streaming and support for two devices. And, in the Premium plan, users can watch 4K, HDR content and supports UHD streaming. Also, this plan supports four devices at a time.

