Now, you can create a virtual visiting card on Google; here's how

Google on Tuesday launched a new feature which allows users to create a virtual visiting card. The features 'People Cards' can help users create a digital visiting card on Google Search. The users can highlight their existing website or social profiles and information that they would like others to know, Google Search Product Manager Lauren Clark said. The technology has been in testing for a couple of years.

"The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them. Starting today, users across India can discover the People Cards on their mobile phones, in English," she said.

When users search for someone's name and a Card is available, they will see a module with the name, profession and location and then tap on the Card, she said. In case of people with the same name, multiple modules would be displayed by the Search. Unique information can help users distinguish between different individuals.

"The safeguards include mechanisms to protect against abusive or offensive content, and limiting the experience with only one People Card allowed per Google Account. For every new card, the user must authenticate the account with a unique mobile number," she said.

How to create virtual visiting card

A user needs to log into his Google Account, search for his name or "add me to Search" on his mobile phone and tap the prompt that appears. An image can be included from the user's Google account. He can thereafter add his description, links to his website or social profiles, and a phone number or email address. Both creation of the Card and display of results will be available only on mobile phones.

