OnePlus 6 price leaked with 64GB variant at Rs 36,999, 128GB at Rs 39,999

OnePlus has been very clever with the leaks of the OnePlus 6. The Shenzhen based company has leaked out the crucial details about the device over period of several months before the launch. The company chief Pete Lau even went on to justify the major design change. What was left has been covered by unofficial leaks. The only major mystery left behind is the pricing of the new OnePlus.



The OnePlus 6 prices have also received its fair share of leaks. The smartphone will surely cross last year's pricing, as seen with every upgrade in the line-up. However, this year seems special as one of the OnePlus 6 variants is expected to be priced well above the Rs 40,000 mark.

Regarding the other two variants, a new report from TruTech.net, the source behind the accurate prediction of OnePlus 5 prices in India, has claimed that the 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 36,999 and the 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 39,999.

Earlier reports suggested that the prices will begin at Rs 39,999. So it's advisable for the reader to take this information with a pinch of salt. While there's a lot of here and say about the pricing of the device, it is almost certain that OnePlus will be entering a new league in terms of pricing.

To justify this bump in price tag, they will be incorporating premium features like wireless charging, waterproofing and event a screen with a notch. It will be interesting to see the use of glass or ceramic on a OnePlus device.

A thankful remnant from the previous iteration will be the 3.5mm jack, which has been skipped in most flagships launched this year.

OnePlus is conducting the global launch of their new flagship on May 16 in London which will be followed by a special launch event in Mumbai on May 17. For the London event, OnePlus is also inviting 12 international OnePlus fans to witness the launch. 25 locals have also been invited for the event.

Coming to raw specifications, OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset with two RAM variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. The official leaks have also confirmed the presence of a dual-camera on the back panel. This time, OnePlus will place the lens vertically. The screen is expected to be a 6.2 inch bezel-less display with a notch at the top.

The launch event can be streamed live on the company's global website and the Indian launch event can be streamed live on the Indian website at 3pm. OnePlus is also expected to launch an Avengers Infinity War special edition phone in India.