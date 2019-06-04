OnePlus 7 sale starts today at 12pm; check out price in India, specifications and offers

OnePlus 7 will go on sale today at 12:00 pm in India on Amazon.in. The phone is also available via company's own website, OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline stores The OnePlus 7 Series phones which were launched only last week have managed to create a lot of buzz among the fans of OnePlus brand and the buyers in general. OnePlus had launched two phones in India - the regular OnePlus 7 and the true-blue flagship killer, OnePlus 7 Pro. The Chinese phone major will be putting up the regular variant OnePlus 7 for sale today. On the other hand, the Pro variant has been on sale for a while now.

The OnePlus 7 Pro garnered instant attention owing to its flagship specs, 90Hz 'Fluid AMOLED' display with Quad HD+ resolution and HDR 10+ technology at an incredible price of Rs 48,999. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 is a regular upgrade from OnePlus 6T and is also cheaper at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB model of OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 37,999.

As far as specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7 comes with the same Snapdragon 855 SoC. The chipset is paired with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The OnePlus 7 also uses the faster UFS 3.0 storage from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 also gets to keep the 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD+ display from the OnePlus 6T. It also hangs on to the waterdrop notch on the top.

For optics, the OnePlus 7 gets a dual camera setup. The primary camera uses a 48-MP Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.7 aperture while the secondary camera gets a 5-MP depth camera. On the front, there's a 16-MP camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 7 keeps the 3700mAh battery unit from the OnePlus 6T. It also gets the 20W Fast Charge which is still quite capable. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

The OnePlus 7 sale offers include benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Jio where the company will offer cashback worth Rs 5,400 on carrying out a recharge of Rs 299. The cashback will come in the form of 36 discount coupons of Rs 150 each. Plus, there will be coupons from Chumbak, EaseMyTrip and Zoomcar credited to the user's Jio account.

