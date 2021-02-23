OnePlus 9 series specifications, features leaked; check out details

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to unveil its flagship series - OnePlus 9 in March this year. Ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch, some features and specifications of the new series have been leaked.

According to the leaks, OnePlus is expected to introduce three smartphones as part of its OnePlus 9 series. These would be - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9e or the OnePlus 9 Lite. The OnePlus 9 Lite is expected to be a budget device that would be targeted at the mid-range market segment.

OnePlus 9 series India launch

Currently, there is no information available about the exact launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. However, a few leaks have hinted that fans of OnePlus can expect it sometime in March. More details about the launch of the series are expected to be known in the coming days.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to boast of a Snapdragon 888 chipset aided by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, according TechMania. The phone is expected to have multiple memory variants with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to operate on Android 11 with OxydenOS 11.5 installed on phone upon arrival. The phone is expected to have an AMOLED display and will offer Quad HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Coming to the camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone is expected to have a rear triple camera setup. The primary sensor would be a 48MP lens aided by a 64MP ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens at the back. The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to have a 4,500 mAh battery backup.

OnePlus 9e specifications

The OnePlus 9e is expected to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. This will have a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, as per the leaks.

Unlike, the Oneplus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9e is expected to feature a rear dual camera setup. The primary sensor would be a 64MP lens aided by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The OnePlus 9e is expected to have a 5,000 mAh battery backup.

