OnePlus Nord sale on Amazon today; check price, specifications

OnePlus Nord, the latest of the OnePlus series' sale has started today at 2 pm on the Amazon India website. The OnePlus Nord's 8+128GB and 12+256 GB versions are available for sale on Amazon. Along with this, OnePlus Q1 TVs, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 8, and the 8 Pro are also available for sale.

The OnePlus Nord's 12+ 256 GB variant price is set at Rs 29,999 in the country. Its 6+64 GB version is priced Rs 24,999.

Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 for those who will pay with an ICICI bank credit card. The offer also applies to those purchasing the device with Credit Card/Debit Card EMI. Additionally, OnePlus will be offering no-cost EMIs while purchasing these products via an eligible ICICI Bank card. However, the instant discount on no-cost EMI will only be available on the transaction for and six months EMI periods and on transaction amounting to Rs 10,000 crore.

OnePlus Nord specification:

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.4-HD inch full-HD+AMOLED display with a 90HZ refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone runs on the Android 10.0 + OxygenOS 10.0 operating system and powered by Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G Octa-core processor. The front camera is a 32 MP (wide) + 8 MP (ultrawide). The OnePlus Nord is fueled with Non-removable Li-Po 4115 mAh battery + Fast charging 30W, 70 per cent in 30 min.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also working on another device by early September with Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 chip priced between Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000. OnePlus had earlier said that it is looking to introduce more affordable phones like Nord in the future.

