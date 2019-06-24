OnePlus TV: Chinese major plans a 'flagship killer' TV at affordable prices

OnePlus is all set to expand beyond smartphones and venture into smart TV's. Last year, the Chinese major had announced the plans to launch a TV and is yet again calling it a 'flagship killer' as it intends to offer "premium flagship TV" specs at an affordable price point. The OnePlus TV will give a tough competition to Xiaomi's Mi TV range that has gained huge popularity in India.

"India will be one of the first markets to get the OnePlus TV. It will be available through Amazon India. We haven't set a deadline as yet, as we want it to be the best there is", OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau had said on December last year.

The OnePlus TV will come with an Android TV operating system and other software-based features that will differentiate it from the other companies' offerings. OnePlus has been playing a waiting game till now and was busy investing in research and development. Lau had said, "We see that currently, as one goes down the price points, the picture, sound and build qualities deteriorate. We want to create a seamless Internet experience that creates a true Smart TV, going beyond what is traditional in this space."

But now, it seems, OnePlus is ready to show-off its TV. However, OnePlus hasn't spoken about any specific launch date. Tipster Ishan Agarwal confirmed OnePlus' plans by tweeting, "Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you?"

Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? #OnePlus#OnePlusTV ð pic.twitter.com/qzCJnfozi4 - Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 21, 2019

OnePlus TV intends to create a seamless internet experience and come up with a true smart TV. For now, no details about the price of the OnePlus TV, or its key features, have been revealed. We do know that it will be an affordable premium TV.

"The home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless - and we are looking forward to the future," the executive had said in a media interview.

