Online training platform IntelliPaat sees 25% uptick in enrolment since COVID-19 outbreak

With an uptake in online learning across age groups, IntelliPaat, an online professional training and certification platform, has registered a significant increase in the number of students enrolling for professional courses. Offering both paid as well as free courses, the company has witnessed a 25 per cent uptick in enrolments since the outbreak of COVID-19.

IntelliPaat has tied up with nearly 200 companies in India and is helping their employees' learn new skills. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, many new companies have expressed an interest in having their employees trained online by us. Recently, a leading financial player expressed an interest in having between 800 to 900 people trained by us. Some of the names include Nuance, McCormick, CommScope, etc," says Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO, IntelliPaat.

Available in over 55 countries, approximately 50 per cent of IntelliPaat learners are from India. "Within India, our students tend to be from Tier I cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. Most of our students come from these cities because IT companies have a massive presence in these regions," adds Chittora.

Some of the popular courses on the platform include data science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, cloud computing and DevOps, digital marketing, and programming. In all, IntelliPaat provides training in over 150 courses in the mentioned technologies. IntelliPaat offers single courses, master courses, and PG courses. The duration of a single course is between 35 to 40 hours, a masters course duration is of 90 hours, and a PG course is nine months long. The platform expects students to commit six hours every week to attend instructor-led courses and an additional four hours each week to complete assignments.

"The Intellipaat Expert Classes has industry experts from top product and service companies deliver webinar sessions to learn new skills and provide guidance to young engineers to become high in demand software developers. We recently launched IntelliPaat, our free platform, and at the beginning of June, there were over 8,000 enrolments. The free platform has video lectures that are created by subject matter experts and students are awarded a certificate upon completion of the free courses as well," adds Chittora.

More than 500 employers are registered with Intellipaat. These companies regularly hire Intellipaat's students. "Within three months of completing their course, approximately 75 per cent of our students are employed in the area they studied or promoted internally to work in such roles," quantifies Chittora.

The company aims to raise capital and use it to hire people in marketing, launch new courses, and develop products. It will also focus on the enterprise side of the business and hire more people in every department. IntelliPaat aims to deeply penetrate in markets including India, the United States, and Canada, where they already exist and increase presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.