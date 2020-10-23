Part of too many WhatsApp chat groups? Now you can mute some of them forever

WhatsApp on Friday rolled out a "mute forever" feature for its users. With this, WhatsApp users will finally be able to silent chats alerts (both personal and group) forever.

Until now, users were able to mute chat for eight hours, one week, or one day. The 'Always Mute' in WhatsApp was first rolled out for beta version 2.20.201.10 of the messaging app. But now, the feature is available for everyone.

Here is how you can mute your group chats forever:

1. Long tap on the chat you want to mute forever

2. A mute sign will appear on the phone

3. Click on the mute notification and select the time limit for how long you want to mute the chat

In case a user mutes a chat forever, he or she will not receive any notification/alerts from the chat. No messages, pictures, or gifs will make it to your feed if you mute a chat forever. One can unmute a chat by re-tapping on that chat.

The messaging app has been rolling out new features for improving users' experience. Recently, it launched the "Advance Search" feature for Android users, which allowed the users to search for a specific type of messages like GIF, text, picture, documents, and audio through past chats and messages.

The advanced search is not only limited to media files, but users are also now able to look for links shared on the chat and even documents.

