Poco Days sale on Flipkart: Xiaomi Poco F1 gets another price cut, now available for Rs 17,999

Xiaomi is all set to launch the successor to its popular Poco F1 smartphone in the next few months. But before the launch, Xiaomi has slashed the price of its flagship killer yet again. The 2018 Poco F1 with flagship specifications is now selling at its lowest price tag in India on both Flipkart and Mi.com as part of Poco Days sale. The sale will go on till June 9 and the buyers can pick the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model for a starting price of Rs 17,999. Poco F1 continues to be the cheapest flagship phone that comes with Snapdragon 845.

It is to be noted that the price cut is not applicable on other variants of Poco F1. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Poco F1 is still selling for Rs 20,999 and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is available for Rs 28,999. The phone is offered in Steel Blue and Rosso Red colours. As far as offers are concerned, Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange offer, and 5 per cent instant off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

Poco, which was launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in August 2018, features flagship level specifications. It comes with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Moreover, the notched Poco F1 is a dual-SIM phone that was launched with MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1. The handset features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone has a dual rear camera set up along with a 12-MP primary sensor along with 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-MP camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that helps in the Face Unlock feature.

Fans of Poco F1, however, are looking at an upgrade. Earlier, it was rumoured that Xiaomi Redmi K2 Pro will be launched as Poco F2 in India. However, Xiaomi confirmed that Redmi K2 series will be a separate brand and therefore we'll have to wait a little longer for the next generation Pocophone.

Edited By: Udit Verma

