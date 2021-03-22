Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 expected to launch today; check price, camera, specifications

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are expected to launch at the company's global launch event today. The digital event will begin at 5:30 pm IST. The global event is taking place a week ahead of the India event scheduled for March 30. Poco X3 Pro is likely to be launched in the country then. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel.

POCO X3 PRO PRICE, POCO F3 PRICE

Details of the two phones have been leaked in the past. Poco X3 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 25,000 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is expected to be available for Rs 21,000-23,000.

Poco F3, believed to be a rebadged Redmi K40 that was launched by Xiaomi in China, is likely to be priced at roughly Rs 22,500. A recent leak has suggested that Redmi K40 might be launched in India as the Mi 11X.

POCO X3 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

A leak suggests that Poco X3 Pro may run on Android 11 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone is likely to come with a microSD card support for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

As for the camera, Poco X3 Pro is likely to come with a quad camera setup and may include a 48-MP primary sensor. Along with that the phone is expected to be equipped with an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and two 2-MP primary sensors. The phone could come with a 20-MP selfie camera sensor in the front.

The Poco X3 Pro is tipped to come with a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

POCO F3 SPECIFICATIONS

The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and could run on Android 11 based MIUI 12. It is expected to come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the camera, Poco F3 is likely to come with a 48-MP primary sensor, and a 8-MP ultra-wide lens as well as a 5-MP macro camera. The phone is likely to include a 20-MP selfie camera in the front.

The Poco F3 may pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Also read: Geared towards stronger product portfolio in India for 2021, says POCO