PUBG Mobile India can be downloaded using VPN, APK link

PUBG Mobile continues to remain banned in the country as the government's stance remains unchanged. There are many people who continue to play the game despite the ban. Some Android users are playing the battle royale game using an APK link. PUBG Mobile game can be downloaded directly using this link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.2.0_uawebsite.apk. The file size is approximately 613 MB.

For those who want to play PUBG on iPhone, the game is not yet there as most of the APK links don't work on Apple iOS. Apart from the above mentioned link, users can also download the game using a VPN (virtual private network) service, according to an InsideSport report.

Steps to download PUBG via VPN link

Step 1: Download a VPN

Step 2: Change your designated country to a place where the game is not banned

Step 3: Visit PUBG Mobile's website and download the APK (android application packaging) link.

Step 4: Download and install the file

Meanwhile, FAU-G is available in India for download on Android smartphones. The game, developed by nCore games, has fared decently well against expectations of people who have been awaiting PUBG Mobile relaunch or a similar app. Compared to PUBG, FAU-G is a rather simple game based on the Indo-China faceoff at Galwan valley.

