PUBG Mobile India has become victim to fake news; fake WhatsApp video now on TapTap

PUBG Corporation, on November 12, announced the special Indian version of the game along with several teasers on the official Facebook page of PUBG Mobile India. However, they did not provide any other details about the upcoming version.

A fake trailer of PUBG Mobile India that had been doing the rounds on WhatsApp has now appeared on the TapTap page of the game. TapTap is a mobile game sharing community.

The trailer on TapTap's PUBG Mobile India page features various skins, costumes, and emotes. However, it is crucial to note that this trailer is fake and not legitimate. It has been tweaked to make it look like the trailer for PUBG Mobile's Indian version. The original video is of the PUBG Survivor Pass Season 9: HIGHLANDS, and was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of PUBG. Players are advised to follow the official social media handles for PUBG Mobile India to get genuine updates.

Instagram: pubgmobile_in

Facebook: PUBG MOBILE INDIA

Youtube: PUBG Mobile India