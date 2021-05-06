PUBG Mobile's parent company announces launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India

After waiting for months, some terrific news has finally arrived for Indian fans of PUBG Mobile. Krafton, the South Korean company behind PUBG Mobile, announced the launch of 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' on Thursday. Krafton's announcement comes shortly after it was reported that PUBG Mobile India will be launched in the country as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. However, Krafton is yet to confirm the released date of 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is slated to "offer a world class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile". The online multiplayer battle royale game will be free to play on mobile devices and will be available only in India, according to Krafton. The South Korean firm has already set up a website -- battlegroundsmobileindia.com for the upcoming game. The firm has stated that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India will begin soon.

Krafton has also released a trailer for the Battlegrounds Mobile India. The trailer shows the game will be very similar to PUBG Mobile India. As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India looks like a reskinned version of PUBG Mobile India. The logo of the game has the Indian tricolour splashed over it. Krafton has added the game will have India centric content and features.

Krafton has announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be full of exclusive in-game events such as outfits and features. The firm has also stated that esports tournaments and league matches will take place from time to time for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Krafton is planning to organise a series of India specific in-game events upon the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton explained that it is working with partners to ensure data protection and security for players of Battlegrounds Mobile India. "This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here," Krafton added in a statement.

Krafton has been trying to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India since it banned by the government in September 2020 over security issues. Last year, the firm had announced a $100 million investment in India's online gaming and esports industry.

