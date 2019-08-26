Realme 5 Pro vs Realme 5 - Which one is the better budget quad-camera phone?

Chinese budget smartphone major, Realme, launched Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 in India recently. Both the phones feature quad-camera setup, with the top variant of Realme 5 Pro priced at Rs 16,999 whereas the top-specced Realme 5 at Rs 11,999. Both the phones were unveiled in India last week with Realme 5 Pro going on sale on September 4, whereas the Realme 5 will go on sale from Tuesday, August 27.

The biggest USP of both Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are the rear quad camera setup. Realme 5 Pro uses the same 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Realme 5, on the other hand, loses the large sensor and stays with a decent 12MP sensor. Other than the large sensor on Realme 5 Pro, both the phones have an identical setup that includes an 8MP sensor for the main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide cam (119 degrees), a dedicated 4cm macro camera and a depth sensor. For selfies, Realme 5 Pro has a 16MP camera whereas as Realme 5 comes with a decent 13MP lens.

As far as specifications are concerned, Realme 5 Pro has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS skin on top. Realme 5, on the other hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 4GB of RAM with 720P+ display.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model of Realme 5 Pro can be bought in India for Rs 13,999. The price for the 6GB RAM and the 64GB storage model is Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM and the 128GB variant of the Pro variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The price of Realme 5 starts from Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme 5 is priced at 11,999.

Realme 5 beats Realme 5 Pro as far as the battery pack under the hood is concerned. Realme 5 comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery but has no VOOC charging whereas the Realme 5 Pro has 4,035mAh battery but comes with 20W over USB-C charger.

Edited By: Udit Verma

