Realme to launch Realme XT 730G, wireless earbuds; check out price, features, specs

Realme has announced launch of new smartphone, Realme XT 730G, along with its wireless earbuds in India before 20 December. The Realme XT 730G is already available for sale in China as Realme X2. The company hinted at its wireless earbuds during the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in November.

During the unveiling event, CEO Madhav Sheth pulled out the wireless Realme earbuds from his pocket and mentioned that it will launch soon. However, Realme has now announced that the Realme's new wireless earbuds will be launched in India.

Guys were you following the exciting conversation with my team today? Use #realmeTrueWireless and tell which is your favourite color by tagging the one who has posted it. If you're lucky you might just win your favourite color. pic.twitter.com/9XOHI9KdAD - Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) December 6, 2019

Sheth, in a tweet, shared a photo of himself with Realme's new wireless earbuds. The Realme's wireless earbuds will be available for sale by December, he added. However, he didn't mention price or any specs of the new earbuds.

Realme CMO Francis Wang, in another tweet, shared a photo of himself wearing the black variant of the company's wireless earbuds. Realme earbuds look similar to the Apple AirPods (gen-1), as they both have a long stick. The new Realme earbuds are also expected to have touch-sensitive controls for volume adjustment and playback.

The Realme earbuds are likely to come with features -- integration with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa -- once paired to a smartphone. However, Realme is also expected to provide extra better battery life, when compared to Apple AirPods (gen-1) at the cost of later's audio quality. Additionally, Realme could also bring down price below the Apple AirPods.

Realme XT 730G; price, camera, features

Realme's new smartphone, XT 730G will arrive with a Snapdragon 730G chipset along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is expected to cost around Rs 17,000.

Realme XT 730G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixel resolution). The smartphone has a Glass 3 protection on the front, while Corning Gorilla Glass 4 at the back.

The Realme XT 730G houses a quad-camera setup at the back and a 32-MP front camera. The rear camera features a 64-MP primary sensor, an 8-MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2-MP sensors for macro shots and depth sensing.

The new phone is likely to have a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Realme may also launch a high-end version with 8GB + 128GB storage and a mid-range variant with 6GB + 128GB storage.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

