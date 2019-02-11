Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Major telecom operators, including Airtel, Idea-Vodafone, and Reliance, have launched new prepaid plans under Rs 200. These new combo plans include unlimited calling, SMS and data benefits. Let's take a look at the top prepaid plans under Rs 200 that can be bought right now.

Airtel Rs 199 plan: The Rs 199 prepaid mobile recharge plan of Bharti Airtel provides a 1.5GB daily 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. There is no FUP limit. The recharge plan offers 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also offers a free subscription to the Airtel TV app.

Vodafone Rs 199 Plan: The Rs 199 Vodafone prepaid mobile recharge plan also offers 1.5GB daily 4G data with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The Vodafone Rs 199 recharge plan has no FUP limit and offers 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days. The subscription of Vodafone Play app is also offered for free with the Vodafone Rs 199 recharge plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 Plan: Reliance Jio has a Rs 198 prepaid mobile recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 plan comes with 2GBGB daily 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The Reliance Jio's Rs 198 recharge plam has no FUP limit and offers 100 SMS per day for free with a validity of 28 days. The prepaid plan also offers a free subscription of the Jio apps for the validity period.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi lines up budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 for India; check out features, price