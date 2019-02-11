Xiaomi lines up budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 for India; check out features, price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be the next budget smartphone to enter the Indian market. The latest Redmi Note phone could well be a winner owing to its 48 megapixel camera, and affordable price of around Rs 10,000. The successor to Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 6 series, Redmi Note 7, will be the first smartphone to launch in India under the new 'Redmi by Xiaomi' sub-brand.

There are reports of the company launching Redmi Note 7 Pro in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option for India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 675 processor, and will sport a Samsung GM1 camera sensor.

Reports suggest Redmi Note 7 will come in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. The launch of Redmi Note 7's top-end 6GB RAM and 64GB variant hasn't been confirmed for India yet.

The Redmi Note 7 could come in Red, Black, and Blue options. With respect to Chinese pricing of the Redmi Note 7, the smartphone has been tipped to be priced starting Rs 9,999 in India.

As far as hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 7 will have dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is seen to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics, and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. Internal storage is at 32GB and 64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. It measures at 159.21x75.21x8.1mm, and weighs 186 grams.

Talking about the phone's optics, the biggest USP of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 5-megpapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with several AI features like face unlock, smart beauty, etc.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Redmi Note 7 includes USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac. Redmi Note 7 also gets a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

In addition, there are rumours that Xiaomi will unveil an Android Go smartphone, Redmi Go in India. Being an Android Go device, the Redmi Go will be sub-5K phone targeted at the people who are still using feature phones. At the moment, the cheapest Xiaomi phone in the Indian market is priced at Rs 5,999 (Redmi 6A). The Redmi Go phone would also allow Xiaomi to take on Jio Phone 2 which retails at Rs 2,999. The Redmi Go is arriving in India with a new red colour option, together with the blue and black variants that were seen at the time of the announcement. It will be available in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage option.

Edited By: Udit Verma

