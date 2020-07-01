Samsung launches The Serif lifestyle TV; introduces 2020 QLED 8K lineup

South Korean technology giant Samsung has introduced its 2020 portfolio of lifestyle televisions in the India market. The line-up includes 2020 QLED 8K TVs along with The Serif lifestyle TV, which is designed to complement and elevate home decor.

"Consumers today look for products which sit tastefully at the intersection of great design and premium technology. When designing their homes, they want distinctive, unique and personalised elements, including technology. As a part of our new 2020 lifestyle TV line-up, we are set to offer an unbelievably beautiful masterpiece in The Serif, which is designed to be more than just a television. It is a connoisseur's delight, elevating the design of any living space," says Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Designed in collaboration with acclaimed Parisian design duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, The Serif goes beyond the concept of traditional TV and elevates the design of living space. This QLED TV has a unibody design in the shape of the letter 'I' and has NFC built-in. Instead of going blank when turned off, the Ambient Mode+ can display weather, news and more. It pairs with a metal easel stand that can be detached, making it easy to move around. It comes with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. The Serif will be available in three sizes - 43inch, 49inch and 55inch, for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively, and will be available at a special price for the first 10 days between July 8 to 17 on Amazon India.

Industry's first, the flagship QLED 8K TVs prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh for 65inch TV and go up to Rs 15.79 lakh for the 85inch TV. It features ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. QLED 8K TV features 'Infinity Screen', which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent to create an unprecedented viewing experience. These QLED 8K models will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. On pre-booking the Samsung QLED 8K TV between July 1 and July 10, 2020, consumers will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones with their ultra-premium TV. Consumers can also avail cashback of Rs 15,000, on QLED 8K TVs through their HDFC and ICICI (debit and credit cards) and Federal Bank (debit card).

"Building on the strong demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year, we are also introducing the 2020 QLED 8K TV range that comes with industry-leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative. We are confident these new TVs will help us consolidate our market leadership," adds Pullan.

Consumers will get up to 50 per cent discount on subscriptions of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sony Liv and Eros Now, and free subscription for music streaming apps such as Gaana Plus for one-year and Apple Music for three months along with the free subscription to Office365 along with 5GB of cloud storage.

