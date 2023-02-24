1000 new engineers to join Samsung India R&D this year

HIGHLIGHTS

1000 graduates from India’s top engineering collages to join Samsung India R&D this year

New joiners will work on new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC) and Storage Solutions

700 engineers of Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore (SRI-B) collaborated with the company’s global R&D team for Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features



At a time when most IT companies are delaying onboarding of campus placements, 1000 graduates from India’s top engineering colleges will be joining the Indian research & development arm of the Korean technology giant Samsung this year. The new engineers (joiners) will work on new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, Connectivity, Cloud, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Communication Networks, System on a Chip (SoC) and Storage Solutions, across Samsung has R&D Institute in Bangalore, Noida and Delhi and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru. Currently, Samsung has 3500 engineers working across its R&D centres in India.

“Be it downtime or not, Samsung has always continued hiring the best talent in the country. It’s not a one-day affair. We engage with many during the internship level and keep engaging with them till they join us. We engage with them six months to one year in advance even before we offer them (a job),” said Dipesh Shah, Managing Director at Samsung Research India Bengaluru, who was also the first employee of the India R&D centre.

Engineers at Samsung get to collaborate and contribute to the company’s global innovations. For instance, 700 engineers at the SRI-B were involved in developing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera features which feature a 200MP primary camera. SRI-B engineers have been focusing on continuous R&D efforts to enhance the smartphone photography experience in every flagship device. The young and talented engineers and experts worked on computational photography and Vision AI technology to help enhance features, including Nightography, Pro-grade Video, High-Resolution HDR and Astrophotography in Expert RAW.

Also, to provide the best capture, edit and share experience, SRI-B engineers have contributed to the development of Photo Remaster and Object Eraser features. The Galaxy S23 series is further enhanced with the introduction of the AI-Interactive Contour Segmentation tool, through which users can draw around a particular object in a photo to select and convert it to objects and stickers that can be inserted in another image. SRI-B engineers also contributed significantly in developing key features in multi-device experience (SmartThings), on-device AI, 5G and Services in Galaxy S23 added Shah.

Also Read: Apple iMessage-like edit option coming soon to WhatsApp