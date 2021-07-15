25% of global requests for account info in Jul-Dec came from India: Twitter

Twitter received the largest amount of requests for account information in the July-December 2020 period from India. The social media giant said that requests by India amounted to 25 per cent of the global volume. India was second only to Japan in terms of volume of legal demands for content removal.

"India is the single largest source of government information requests, accounting for 25 per cent of the global volume and 15 per cent of the global accounts specified. The second highest volume of information requests originated from the US, comprising 22 percent of global information requests," it added.

The revelation was part of Twitter’s biannual report where it shares details of the number of government and legal requests as well as data about accounts penalised for violations of rules.

According to Twitter, the US submitted the highest volume of global emergency requests (34 percent), followed by Japan (17 percent), and South Korea (16 percent).

In the period in question, Twitter received 38,524 legal demands to remove contents. "Although there was a nine per cent decrease in the number of legal demands Twitter received, compared to the previous reporting period, these requests sought removal of content from the largest number of accounts ever in a single reporting period," Twitter added.

About 94 per cent of the total global volume of legal demands originated from only five countries - Japan, India, Russia, Turkey, and South Korea.

The US-based company said accounts of 199 verified journalists and news outlets from around the world were subject to 361 legal demands - a 26 per cent increase in these requests since the previous reporting period.

During this time, Twitter removed 3.8 million tweets that violated its rules. About 77 per cent of these received fewer than 100 impressions prior to removal, 17 per cent had received between 100 and 1,000 impressions and 6 per cent of the removed tweets had more than 1,000 impressions.

"Our goal is to improve these numbers over time, taking enforcement action on violative content before it's even viewed," Twitter said.

(With agency inputs)

