5G Phone Under 20,000: OPPO A78 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999

OPPO has announced the launch of the A78 5G in India. The new device will offer 5G connectivity at a mid-range level. The new device is compatible with all Indian service providers, including Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel (on SA and NSA networks).

OPPO A78 5G Price & Availability

The OPPO A78 5G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available in India from January 18, 2023, at mainline retail outlets, OPPO E-Store, and Amazon for Rs 18,999. Customers will be able to get up to 10 per cent cashback and six months No-Cost EMI from ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, ONECARD, and AU FINANCE banks.

OPPO A78 Specs

Performance: The OPPO A78 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor and 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB through OPPO's RAM-expansion technology. Users also get 128GB storage which can be enhanced by a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of memory.

The handset boasts features such as Flex Drop for efficient multitasking, Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens, and Photo Information Protection that lets users erase photo and video metadata to prevent the leak of private data.

Battery: The OPPO A78 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that is fully charged in around 60 minutes with OPPO's 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The company claims that the battery allows up to 23 hours of everyday use.

The handset's Super Night Standby algorithm analyses user's sleep patterns to lower power consumption to only 2 per cent during the night. Additionally, its Superpower Saving mode can be user activated when the battery charge is low to conserve energy for emergencies.

ColorOS 13: The A78 5G runs on ColorOS 13 — based on Android 13 — which comes. This proprietary technology allows users to run up to 18 apps in the background.

Camera: OPPO A78 5G sports dual rear cameras comprising a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition to 50MP snapshots in well-lit conditions, the shooter captures 12.5MP pixel-binned photos for low-light environments. The device also features an 8MP front camera with imaging features such as AI Portrait Retouching, AI Scene Enhancement, and Ultra Night Mode.

Display: The OPPO A78 5G sports a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate which is might be dissapointment for the buyer as most phones in this range now offer 120Hz refresh rate. However, to prevent eye fatigue, the OPPO A78 5G comes with All-Day AI Eye Comfort.

