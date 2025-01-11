'A lot of rules': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticises Apple’s innovation and business practices on Joe Rogan Podcast

In a candid discussion on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, did not hold back on his opinions about Apple, its ecosystem, and the tech giant’s approach to innovation. Zuckerberg’s comments reflect his dissatisfaction with Apple’s stagnation in delivering groundbreaking technology and its restrictive policies.

Zuckerberg remarked, “[Apple has] used the [iPhone] to put in place a lot of rules that I think feel arbitrary. I feel like they haven’t really invented anything great in a while. It’s like Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and now they’re just kind of sitting on it 20 years later.”

These statements point to a broader critique of Apple’s reliance on its past successes. For Zuckerberg, the dominance of the iPhone - introduced in 2007 - has allowed Apple to establish and enforce policies that he believes stifle competition and innovation in the broader tech industry. A major point of contention is the App Store’s controversial 30% transaction fee for developers, a policy that Zuckerberg and others in the industry argue is burdensome and restrictive.

The App Store fee has long been a pain point for companies like Meta, which rely on these platforms to distribute their applications. Zuckerberg’s frustration underscores a broader industry concern: whether platform owners, such as Apple, are unfairly leveraging their control to limit what other companies can achieve. He added that these rules are “not really tied to any good or new ideas.”

Zuckerberg’s remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Apple and Meta. The two tech giants have clashed in recent years, particularly over privacy policies introduced by Apple in 2021, which significantly impacted Meta’s ad revenue. These policies gave users more control over their data, making it harder for companies like Meta to target advertisements effectively.

While Zuckerberg acknowledged Apple’s past achievements, his critique suggests that the tech giant is falling short of the high standards set by its late co-founder Steve Jobs. As the tech industry continues to evolve, Zuckerberg’s comments add to a growing conversation about the need for innovation and fairness in a rapidly changing digital ecosystem.