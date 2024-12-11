'Accident-free by 2050': Mercedes-Benz R&D India marks 10 years of advancing road safety

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) commemorated a decade of its Accident Research team at the 2024 SAFE ROADS India Summit. The team, integral to the company’s global safety efforts, has made significant strides in improving road safety in India, a country where over 4.8 lakh road accidents claimed 1.72 lakh lives in 2023 alone.

MBRDI’s Accident Research team has been pivotal in bridging the gap between risk and safety. Since its inception, the team has specialised in accident reconstruction, data analytics, and anonymisation, catering to the unique challenges of Indian roads. Active accident investigations began in 2019, with 52 critical cases, including seven involving electric vehicles, studied to date.

One milestone was the investigation of India’s first EQS accident, showcasing the team’s expertise in handling advanced automotive technologies. Using data from these cases, the team has identified patterns and developed more effective safety systems for Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

“Road safety is a global challenge that demands localised understanding and actionable solutions. At Mercedes-Benz, our ultimate purpose transcends technology; it’s saving human lives. MBRDI's decade-long accident research provides crucial insights in fulfilling this purpose. With safety embedded in its core ethos, Mercedes-Benz uses data-driven innovation to address the unique challenges of diverse markets while advancing the collective vision of accident-free mobility by 2050. This milestone marks an important step in translating that vision into reality for India and beyond,” said Prof. Dr. Paul Dick, Director of Vehicle Safety, Durability, Corrosion Protection, Mercedes-Benz AG.

MBRDI integrates cutting-edge technology into its research, including deep learning-based image anonymisation, augmented reality through VuZix smart glasses, and Python-based accident data analysis. These tools have improved efficiency in data collection and collaboration, enabling real-time insights and privacy protection.

Additionally, the team has introduced innovative technologies such as e-Call data for precise accident tracking and Scaniverse 3D scanning to enhance accident scene analysis.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India said, “We believe that road safety is not just a priority but a shared responsibility. SAFE ROADS is a testament to our commitment to raising awareness, increasing collaboration, and taking an insights-driven approach to address India’s unique road safety challenges. Our teams conduct meticulous critical accident data collection and analyses, enabling us to identify patterns and develop impactful solutions. By integrating technology and partnerships, we are not just enhancing the safety capabilities of our vehicles but are also driving a shift towards safer road practices in India.”

The summit featured a distinguished panel discussion on leveraging data for safety improvements, with participants like Piyush Tewari, CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation, and Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) M. N. Anucheth.

It also hosted a student ideathon on road safety. Winners from IIT Madras presented a LiDAR-based terrain drop-off detection system for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), designed to alert drivers to hazards in hilly regions. Other notable ideas included a dynamic driver feedback system from IIT Hyderabad and a geo-fencing solution to enforce speed limits in sensitive areas by IIT Madras.

The SAFE ROADS initiative, launched in 2015, has fostered collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and academia to address India’s road safety challenges.