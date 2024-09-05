Acer debuts its first handheld gaming PC - Nitro Blaze 7; see features

Acer has announced its entry into the handheld gaming PC market with the Nitro Blaze 7 (GN771). This compact and powerful device aims to deliver a premium portable gaming experience, featuring AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors with Ryzen AI, a high refresh rate display, and the new Acer Game Space app for a unified gaming library.

Key Features of the Nitro Blaze 7

AMD Ryzen 8040 Series Processor: Delivers fast and efficient performance with up to 39 total AI TOPS and Ryzen AI for optimised gameplay.

7-inch Full HD Display: Immersive 7-inch FHD IPS touch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free visuals.

AMD Radeon Graphics: Features AMD Radeon 780M graphics and Radeon Super Resolution for enhanced visuals and upscaled graphics.

Acer Game Space App: Integrates mainstream gaming platforms into a single library, providing easy access to favourite games.

Windows 11 Operating System: Provides a familiar and versatile platform for gaming and other applications.

Generous Storage and Memory: Offers up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory.

Fast Connectivity: Supports Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connectivity.

Comprehensive Controls: Includes joysticks, directional buttons, a touchscreen interface, and a dedicated hotkey for quick access to game libraries.

Pricing and Availability

Acer has not yet announced pricing and availability details for the Nitro Blaze 7.