Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Acer India launches Nitro V 16: Its first AI-powered gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 8040 series

Acer India launches Nitro V 16: Its first AI-powered gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 8040 series

The laptop features a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour accuracy.

Acer India has launched its first fully AI-powered gaming laptop, the Nitro V 16, boasting a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. The laptop is packed with cutting-edge technology, including AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS Series processors, NVIDIA GeForce 4060 series AI graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Running on Windows 11, the Nitro V 16 integrates seamlessly with Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, promising a new level of gaming and productivity.

The laptop features a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour accuracy, promising to deliver a stunning visual experience for gamers.

Beyond its powerful hardware, the Nitro V 16 introduces innovative AI-driven features. Copilot in Windows 11 provides intelligent assistance, offering detailed web-based answers, fostering creativity, and enhancing collaboration. The inclusion of PurifiedVoice 2.0 utilises AI to eliminate background noise, ensuring crystal-clear audio during gameplay and video calls.

Acer has designed the Nitro V 16 to cater to a wide range of users, from multimedia enthusiasts to students and budget-conscious gamers. The laptop's advanced cooling system, featuring dual fans, quad intakes, and quad exhausts, ensures optimal performance even during demanding tasks. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB4 40Gbps.

For an immersive audio experience, the Nitro V 16 is equipped with DTS Ultra Audio, supporting high-impedance headphones and offering customisable sound modes. The inclusion of a MUX switch allows users to optimise graphics performance by seamlessly switching between integrated and discrete GPUs.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is available for purchase at Acer-exclusive stores across India.

Key Features of the Acer Nitro V 16

AMD Ryzen R7 8845HS Series Processors: Delivering powerful performance for demanding games and applications.

NVIDIA GeForce 4060 Series AI Graphics: Providing stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD: Ensuring fast loading times and responsive performance.

16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz Display: Offering a vibrant and immersive visual experience.

Copilot in Windows 11: Integrating AI assistance for enhanced productivity and creativity.

PurifiedVoice 2.0: Eliminating background noise for crystal-clear audio.

Advanced Cooling System: Keeping the laptop cool and preventing performance throttling.

MUX Switch: Optimising graphics performance by switching between integrated and discrete GPUs.

DTS Ultra Audio: Providing an immersive audio experience.

Published on: Aug 20, 2024, 1:28 PM IST
