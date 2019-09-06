Acer unveils C250i portable LED projector with multi-angle projection at IFA Berlin

Taiwanese multinational hardware firm Acer on Thursday unveiled a portable LED projector at consumer technology tradeshow IFA Berlin. The C250i is a cylindrical projector with multiple planes to broadcast imagery on walls, ceilings and on any surface without a stand or tripod.

Claimed to feature the world's first auto-portrait mode to provide users with an effortless way to share smartphone content anytime, anywhere, the C250i has a unique twisted design, making it stand-free and adding support for multi-angle orientation. Acer says that this saves space while offering users complete flexibility while projecting. Placed on its side, users can 'roll' the projector to find the best angle for viewing content on the wall or ceiling; vertical orientation supports horizontal wall. It also throws and activates the auto-portrait mode. This innovative auto-portrait mode lets users directly project portrait video chatting or live-streaming sessions (on Facebook or Instagram, for example) wirelessly, utilising the full projection surface without black bars on the side.

The portable LED projector warms instantly and has a LED module that lasts up to 30,000 hours. It supports high-definition 1080p imagery and a wide colour gamut that is 100 per cent NTSC-compatible, 300 ANSI lumens brightness, and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio. It packs in a 5-watt speaker.

On the connectivity front, the Acer C250i also features a standard HDMI port for connecting and viewing content on a laptop or desktop computer, USB Type-C and Type-A ports support video-out for smartphones and PCs alike, and supports plug-and-play (without additional software). The USB Type-A port allows direct multimedia playback from a USB drive for a PC-free projection experience. For pairing, it supports both iOS and Android devices.

The projector's built-in battery can last up to five hours on a single charge, and it also bundles up as a portable power bank to charge smartphones. The projector's built-in Bluetooth speakers are rated at 5 watts for best-in-class sound when watching movies or TV shows.

"Acer continues to show innovation in the projector market with the C250i. It not only features a creatively designed form factor that allows multi-angle projection without a stand or tripod but also a unique auto-portrait mode for smartphone content sharing," says Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc.

The Acer C250i will be available by January 2020 in America starting at $489 (approx 35,000 plus taxes) and will launch in India by April 2020.

